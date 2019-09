SAN DIEGO — A man riding a Bird scooter near Liberty Station crashed and hurt his right femur Thursday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 40-year-old man was traveling along the 3200 block of Garrison Street around 7:17 a.m. when he lost control of the scooter and fell.

The man fractured his right femur in the crash.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.