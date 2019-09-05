× Fire in Riverside County grows to 2,000 acres

LA CRESTA, Calif. — A brush fire that started spreading rapidly in Riverside County Wednesday evening grew to an estimated 2,000 acres by 3 p.m. Thursday.

The wildfire, dubbed the Tenaja Fire, started just before 4 p.m. in the La Cresta community near Murrieta. By about 9 p.m. Wednesday, it had already grown to just under 1,000 acres.

The next morning, flames had spread about another 400 acres. By 3 p.m. Thursday, the blaze had burned about 2,000 acres and was roughly 7% contained.

#TenajaFire [UPDATE] – The fire is now 2,000 acres and 7% contained. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) September 5, 2019

Cal Fire San Diego was among the local agencies helping crews in Riverside County.

Officials issued an evacuation order for the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center at 39400 Clinton Keith Road in Murrieta, for all homes along The Trails Circle in La Cresta and for residents in Copper Canyon South of Calle del Oso Oro between Clinton Keith and Murrieta Creek at Calle del Oso Oro.

Murrieta Valley Unified schools were closed Thursday, the district announced in a Facebook post.

On Thursday afternoon, evacuation orders were issued in Murrieta for Montanya Place, Bonita Place, Belcara Place and Lone Oak Way. “People on these streets MUST GO NOW because it is the safest time to leave,” officials said of the evacuation orders in a news release.

Cal Fire Riverside said a care center was open to evacuated residents and their small pets at Murietta Mesa High School.

#TenajaFIRE New Evacuation orders issued for for Montanya Place, Botanica Place, Belcara, Place, Lone Oak Way @RivCoReady pic.twitter.com/nRR04rORGD — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) September 5, 2019

