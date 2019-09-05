Fire in Riverside County grows to 1.4K acres overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA CRESTA, Calif. -- A brush fire that started spreading rapidly in Riverside County Wednesday evening grew to about 1,400 acres overnight.

The wildfire, dubbed the Tenaja Fire, started just before 4 p.m. in the La Cresta community near Murrieta. By about 9 p.m. Wednesday, it had already grown to just under 1,000 acres.

The next morning, flames had spread about another 400 acres. The blaze was roughly 7% contained and all evacuations remained in place, Cal Fire Riverside confirmed. High temperatures were expected to reach the upper 90s as crews continued the battle.

Cal Fire San Diego was among the local agencies helping crews in Riverside County.

Officials issued an evacuation order for the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center at 39400 Clinton Keith Road in Murrieta, for all homes along The Trails Circle in La Cresta and for residents in Copper Canyon South of Calle del Oso Oro between Clinton Keith and Murrieta Creek at Calle del Oso Oro.

Murrieta Valley Unified schools will be closed Thursday, the district announced in a Facebook post.