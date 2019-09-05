Coronado restaurant holds fundraiser in memory of woman killed in boat fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORONADO, Calif. — Just days after an Imperial Beach woman and four of her family members lost their lives in a boat fire, the community came out Thursday in strong show of support for the surviving members of her family.

A fundraiser was held at Nicky Rottens Bar & Burger Joint in Coronado, where Nicole Quitasol worked for the last few years. A slideshow featured pictures of a vibrant woman who loved her family, her dog "Peanut Butter," her community and her time out on the water.

Quitasol’s life was cut short when the diving boat she was on with her two sisters, father and stepmother caught fire Monday.

"Our hearts are broken but we’re here to help with whatever we can do to help the family get through this,” said Jennifer Riley, a friend of Quitasol’s.

Sunflowers, Quitasol’s favorite flower, were placed all over the bar. Jars were passed around to collect donations for Quitasol’s mother and servers donated their tips from the night and the bar donated a portion of its proceeds.

“Nicole is full of life so the team all agreed that it was fitting to have some beers, listen to country music, spend some time with each other and really just reflect on how appreciative we are of such a bright young lady that we’re going to miss terribly,” Bryn Butolph said.