‘Clean SD’ says it collected 4,000 tons of garbage since 2017

SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego announced Thursday that trash removal services through its “Clean SD” program have removed more than 4,000 tons of garbage around the city since 2017.

The city launched the program in May of that year in an effort to clean up its neighborhoods, canyons and the San Diego River. Since then, the city has pumped up the program’s budget and expanded litter removal to a 24/7 basis. The amount of trash removed is enough to fill roughly 61,000 common household trash bins, according to city officials.

“They are out there 24/7 hitting these hotpots across the city and are instructed to stop and clean up other areas that they see along the way,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said of the city’s trash collection crews. “This is all about restoring a sense of pride in our communities and making sure our neighborhoods are clean and safe for everyone.”

The Clean SD program also includes sidewalk sanitation, higher street sweeping frequency in the East Village, prioritizing graffiti removal and a partnership with the San Diego River Park Foundation to target litter along the San Diego River.

City residents can report litter and illegally dumped debris using the city’s Get It Done app. Residents can also learn more about the Clean SD program at sandiego.gov/mayor/priorities/cleansd.