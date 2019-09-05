× Carrots spill onto Calif. highway after big rig crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A semi carrying carrots has crashed south of Bakersfield, causing carrots to spill across Highway 119.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at Taft Highway and Buena Vista Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP reported the crash may have involved two other vehicles, which caused the semi to roll over onto the shoulder and spill the carrots. Environmental health was also called to the scene, CHP reported.

One lane of eastbound Highway 119 was blocked, and some traffic was able to get through, according to CHP, but they cautioned expect delays.