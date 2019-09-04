Woman hurt fighting thief for her phone

A woman was hurt trying to fight off a cellphone thief in this 7-11 parking lot, officers said.

SAN DIEGO — A woman was hurt while trying to stop thieves from taking her cell phone late Tuesday, police said.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. in front of a 7- Eleven store on College Avenue, south of University Avenue in the Rolando Park area, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

After a brief interaction, a man in a car tried to take the woman’s phone, but she fought back. At some point in the struggle, the woman suffered a minor injury, police told FOX 5. She was taken to Alvarado Hospital for treatment.

The man’s car was described as a silver Nissan Sentra, last seen heading eastbound on College Avenue.

Police said one of the thieves was described as a Hispanic man in his 30s with a beard and tattoos. He was last seen wearing dark clothing and a black hat.

Robbery detectives were investigating the theft.

