Vehicles vandalized by corrosive chemicals in South Bay

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A group of South Bay residents awoke this morning to find that their vehicles had been heavily damaged overnight by someone who doused them with acid or some other type of caustic liquid.

One of the victims made an emergency call shortly after 6 a.m. to report the spree of vandalism in the 500 block of Division Street in National City, according to police.

Officers arrived to find that an unidentified vandal or vandals had targeted four parked cars with some type of corrosive chemical, Sgt. Thomas Wilkins said.

Television news footage showed substantial damage to the paint and other exterior components of the vehicles.

As of early afternoon, investigators had found no witnesses to the crime and the total monetary losses in the case were still being tallied, the sergeant said.