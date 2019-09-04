Thunderstorms move across San Diego County

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Thunderstorms brought lightning and rain to San Diego County Wednesday.

In Alpine, a lightning strike possibly sparked a brush fire in the 2100 block of Lyons Valley Road, according to the Alpine Station of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The National Weather Service warned beachgoers in Encinitas clear the city’s beaches and take shelter due to a lightning storm near the coast. Beachgoers were told to seek shelter away from the water or metallic umbrellas until 4:30 p.m.