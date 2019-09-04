Elementary school employee hit in crosswalk near campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- An employee of Lilian J. Rice Elementary School was hit by an SUV Wednesday morning as she crossed the street trying to get to her teaching job, according to school officials.

The accident happened at 9:45 a.m. Parents have been raising concerns about traffic conditions in the area amid other accidents that have happened in the past, including one from Tuesday that occurred about 100 yards down the street from the school.

“I wanted to talk to you as soon as I heard somebody was hit. I wanted to talk to you so I could get a message out so something could get done really," Donald Pallo, the school PTA's vice president, said.

Crossing guards are in place when students are picked up and dropped off from school, but after this last accident parents want a more secure access point for their kids.

“Somebody’s going to get killed before something is done. It shouldn’t be that way,” Pallo said.

Director of Communications and Community Development Anthony Millican with the Chula Vista Elementary School District released the following statement:

"We take concerns about traffic safety seriously, and will continue to dialogue with our partners in the City to explore ways to improve conditions near the school. We wish our employee a speedy recovery and will let her know how concerned our staff has been about her well-being."