Taylor Guitars’ founder creating new line of ebony kitchen accessories

SAN DIEGO -- The founder of Taylor Guitars is coming up with a new way to use some of the excess pieces of ebony wood that can’t be used for violins and guitars.

The new brand, Stella Falone, is creating cutting boards and kitchen accessories made from guitar wood.

Bob Taylor says he loves cooking and is excited to be a part of the new product line that will soon expand to include kitchen tongs and pepper mills.

Heather Lake took a look at the new accessories at the Taylor Guitars factory and headquarters in El Cajon.