Singer Jackie Wilson posthumously receives Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Wednesday posthumously honoring singer Jackie Wilson, who helped usher in the emergence of soul and rhythm and blues in the 1960s.

Motown founder Berry Gordy, legendary singer Smokey Robinson and Marshall Thompson, a member of the R&B/soul vocal quartet “The Chi-Lites,” are set to speak at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 7057 Hollywood Blvd., near Sycamore Street.

The star will be accepted by Wilson’s son, John Wilson.

The ceremony coincides with the release of “The Definitive Jackie Wilson,” a compilation of 50 remastered iconic songs.

“The late, great Jackie Wilson is one of the most important and influential recording artists of his generation,” Hollywood Walk of Fame Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. “He is a man who broke barriers and inspired many young singers.”

Born June 9, 1934, in Detroit, Wilson was an amateur boxer who began singing in a gospel quartet called the Ever-Ready Gospel Singers. In 1953 he joined Billy Ward and His Dominoes, eventually becoming its lead singer.

Wilson began his solo career in November 1957 with his debut single “Reet Petite (The Finest Girl You Ever Want To Meet),” written by Gordy Jr. and Billy Davis, which reached 62nd on Billboard’s pop chart.

Wilson’s breakout hit “Lonely Teardrops,” written by Gordy, his sister Gwendolyn Gordy and Davis, was released Nov. 17, 1958. It reached No. 1 on the R&B chart and seventh on the pop chart. It is 315th on Rolling Stone’s list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and listed on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s list of “The 500 Songs that Shaped Rock & Roll.”

“Lonely Teardrops” led to Wilson appearing on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “American Bandstand.”

From 1958 to 1970, Wilson was a mainstay of the R&B and pop charts with two dozen Top 40 singles, including “That’s Why (I Love You So),” “”A Woman, a Lover, a Friend,” “”Doggin’ Around,” “Baby Workout,” “(I Can Feel These Vibrations) This Love is For Real” and “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher,” which would be used as the theme song for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Wilson was known as “Mr. Excitement” for his dazzling stage moves and soaring vocal range. He is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and The R&B Music Hall of Fame.

On Sept. 29, 1975, while playing a Dick Clark oldies revue show at the Latin Casino in New Jersey, Wilson suffered a massive heart attack on stage while singing “Lonely Teardrops.” Wilson was subsequently hospitalized until his death on Jan. 21, 1984 at age 49.