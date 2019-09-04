Professional skateboarder preparing for 2020 Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Skateboarding will be in the Olympics for the first time ever, and one neighborhood all-star has her sights set on Tokyo 2020.

There are just six events between 30-year-old Amelia Brodka and the 2020 Olympics -- a pipe dream from her childhood.

"I remember being 12 years old and seeing Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins, a local from here skating this giant ramp just doing huge airs, and there was something about seeing another woman doing something of that caliber that made it seem like, 'Oh this is accessible to me, too'. So from that moment on I completely dedicated myself to skateboarding, to trying to learn new tricks and to helping others along the way."

In the spirit of helping others, Brodka made a documentary called "Underexposed" about the lack of support for women in skateboarding and then in 2012 started the nonprofit Exposure Skate for women and girls to skateboard.

Fast-forward to today, and that has brought together women from 15 countries around the world as well as raised more than $60,000 for victims of domestic violence.

"At the time, there were no events happening for girls and women in skateboarding. There was no support, there wasn't really a structure for girls or women who wanted to pursue skateboarding ... so it started with creating the world's largest women's skateboarding event."

As Exposure Skate continued to build, Brodka continued to make her way into skateboarding history, winning the European Park Championships two years in a row in 2017 and 2018.

But 2019 has been about preparing for the 2020 Olympics. Brodka hopes to represents her home country of Poland in the discipline of "Park."

"It's kind of similar to this to where there are a lot of unique transitions. It's kind of a combination of bowl and half pipe, so that's my discipline, but the other discipline is street, which is going to be more rales and stairs and ledges."

Far from Poland, Brodka now calls Vista home.

"San Diego is definitely the hub for skateboarding, especially in park. It took me most of my life to finally live in San Diego, where I can pursue my dreams of skateboarding but I'm so happy to live here and I'm so grateful to be surrounded by the world's best skate parks.

Brodka will know if she's one of the 20 females who will be competing in park at the 2020 Olympics by May of next year.