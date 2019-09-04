O.B. kid and his lemonade stand rake in thousands

OCEAN BEACH – At some point when we were kids, most of us thought about setting up a lemonade stand, but none of us could have dreamed of raking in as much money as Dylan Rodriguez.

“We have about $8,000 so far,” Rodriguez said with a smile on his face. His goal is to reach $10,000 by Friday. But once the goal is reached, Dylan doesn’t plan to go on some shopping spree, or buy video games. No, instead, he plans to hand it over to his friend Kalel.

“I felt sad for him, so, I wanted to help,” Rodriguez added.

Kalel and Dylan both grew up in Ocean Beach and were friends at an early age. A couple years ago, Kalel and his family moved away up North near Yosemite Natonal Park. Recently, Kalel was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy last December. Only five in a million will get the disease and currently there’s no treatement.

“It’s been hard,” Kalel’s dad, Rick, said. “Nobody wants a clock put on their son.”

Kalel’s dad says the past nine months have been draining, treatments for his son will ease the pain, but cost upwards of ten-thousand dollars a shot.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll make it!” said an enthusiastic Rodriguez.

That’s where his lemonade stand comes in. Accepting donations in exchange for lemonade, and getting the assistance from 93.3 FM and Jersey Mike’s, they’re closing in on the $10,000 goal. The 44 franchise locations for Jersey Mike’s is offering to sell a special ‘Dylan’s Lemonade Stand’ cup for about $2.30 to customers at each of the locations, with full proceeds going to Kalel’s family.

Others can help donate by searching #FlexForKal on social media.

“We were taken aback by it,” said Kal’s dad. “For him to get this kind of following, speaks to what kind of kid he is and what kind of city San Diego is.”