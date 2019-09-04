Man claims $2M lottery ticket purchased at North County market

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A local man claimed a California Lottery Scratchers ticket worth $2 million before taxes that he purchased at a Fallbrook market, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

Roberto Garcia-Barrera purchased the Instant Prize Crossword ticket from Major Market #2, located at 845 S. Main St., according to lottery officials. The market will receive a $10,000 retailer bonus for selling the ticket.

According to lottery officials, Garcia-Barrera chose to leave for a pre-scheduled vacation after finding out he had won rather than immediately claiming the ticket. Once he returned, Garcia-Barrera brought the ticket to the lottery’s San Diego district office, which verified his win.

“I saw a two and a lot of zeroes. I started shaking. I was very nervous and excited,” he said. “It means a lot of happiness and joy (for my family and me)!”