ALPINE, Calif. — A small brush fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Alpine was possibly sparked by a lightning strike, authorities said.

The fire started in the 21000 block of Lyons Valley Road, according to the Alpine Station of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Only one lane of the road was open as crews worked to mop up hotspots. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

@SDSOAlpine the fire in the 21000 block of Lyons Valley RD is almost out. The roadway is opened however reduced to one single lane while fire crews mop up hotspots. Drive safely pic.twitter.com/kHDdsb905p — Alpine Station (@SDSOAlpine) September 4, 2019