Firefighters battle flames at large warehouse

San Diego firefighters climbed a ladder on the side of a Miramar warehouse to fight flames from the roof Wednesday

SAN DIEGO — Firefighters battled flames at a Sorrento Valley warehouse Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the warehouse on Corte Santa Fe just north of Miramar Road, not far from MCAS Miramar.

Smoke was billowing from the building as more than 80 firefighters were called to the area. Some climbed a ladder to reach the roof and douse flames from above. Officials said several large stacks of material were burning inside.

Most of the fire was under control by 6 a.m., though crews expected to keep working for several more hours.

Investigators had not yet determined what caused the blaze.

