SAN DIEGO -- A car crashed through a fence and landed in the middle of a golf course in Bonita Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. by the Bonita Golf Course on Sweetwater Road. Officials said a woman lost control of her car, hit a pole and traveled through a fence onto the course.

A fire captain who was nearby was able to get the woman safely out of her car. She was then taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries.