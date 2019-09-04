Brush fire burning near Murrieta

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A fast-moving brush fire has burned 150 acres near Murrieta, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday evening.

The fire, dubbed the Tenaja Fire, started just before 4 p.m. near Tenaja and Clinton Keith roads in La Cresta, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

By 4:30 p.m., the blaze had grown to 25 acres and was zero percent contained. By 6:15 p.m., the fire had grown to 150 acres.

Fire officials issued an evacuation order for the Santa Rosa Plateau Visitor Center at 39400 Clinton Keith Road.

Officials closed Clinton Keith Road south of Avenida La Cresta.