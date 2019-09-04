× Alleged counterfeit pill dealer arrested in Mac Miller’s death

LOS ANGELES — Federal agents Wednesday arrested a Hollywood Hills man in connection with the death of hip-hop artist Mac Miller, who was found dead of a drug overdose nearly a year ago.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, allegedly supplied Miller with counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. Miller had asked to be furnished with “percs,” an abbreviation for percocet, a prescribed painkiller containing oxycodone, according to a newly unsealed federal criminal complaint charging Pettit with one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Pettit was expected make his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

Miller was discovered unresponsive in his Studio City home last Sept. 7. The manner of death was certified as accidental, although it was later determined that the 26-year-old rapper died from an overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl, according to medical records.

Prosecutors allege Pettit agreed to supply Miller — whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick — with 30 milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and the sedative Xanax.

Instead of providing Miller with genuine oxycodone when he made the delivery during the early morning hours last Sept. 5, Pettit allegedly sold Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin, according to an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint.

Two days after Pettit allegedly supplied the rapper with the fentanyl- laced pills, Miller was found dead. The affidavit alleges that hours after news outlets reported the death, Pettit sent a message to a friend saying, “Most likely I will die in jail.”

Investigators believe that Miller died after snorting the counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and that those pills had been provided by Pettit, according to the affidavit. While another suspected dealer supplied Miller with other drugs prior to his death, those narcotics drugs did not contain fentanyl, the affidavit states.

“Fentanyl disguised as a genuine pharmaceutical is a killer — which is being proven every single day in the United States,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna. “We are aggressively targeting drug dealers responsible for trafficking illicit fentanyl, which has become the most deadly facet of the opioid epidemic. We are committed to slowing the number of overdose deaths and prosecuting those responsible for spreading this most dangerous opioid.”

If convicted of the drug trafficking charge alleged in the complaint, Pettit would face up to 20 years in federal prison, according to prosecutors.

Miller first rose to prominence as a teenager in Pittsburgh with a series of mixtapes released in the mid and late 2000s. As his career progressed, critics noted an expansion in Miller’s approach to music to incorporate more serious themes, dark, dense production and more singing. He also became a noted record producer under the name “Larry Fisherman.”

Miller’s struggles with substance abuse were a frequent topic of his music and tabloid reports on his relationship with singer Ariana Grande, which ended earlier this year.