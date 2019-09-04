4 San Diego firefighters hurt in engine crash

SAN DIEGO — Four Cal Fire personnel from San Diego were injured Wednesday when a fire engine crashed and overturned on a rural road in Central California.

The firefighters were heading back to the San Diego area following an assignment helping with a wildfire in Tulare County when the accident occurred about 8:30 a.m. on Avenue 56 in Ducor, just south of Porterville, said Thomas Shoots, a fire captain with the state agency.

The injured firefighters were taken to a hospital in stable condition. As of mid-afternoon, Shoots said, three of them had been released from medical care, while the fourth was expected to remain hospitalized overnight with injuries of unspecified severity.

The cause of the crash was unclear, Shoots said.

The crew had headed north on Sunday to help staff fire stations for Cal Fire personnel battling the Creek Fire, which burned over 756 open acres after erupting on a hillside about four miles east of Woodlake, Shoots said.