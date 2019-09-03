Vegan woman takes neighbors to court over smell from barbecue

PERTH, Australia – “It’s been devastating, it’s been turmoil, it’s been unrest, I haven’t been able to sleep.”

So says the Australia woman who sued her neighbors in an attempt to put a stop them from partaking in such activities as smoking, scraping their chairs on concrete, and bouncing balls in their backyard.

Cilla Carden, who is a vegan, also wants them to stop cooking meat on the barbecue, the Guardian reports. “They’ve put it there so I smell fish, all I can smell is fish. I can’t enjoy my backyard, I can’t go out there,” she says.

Carden, who is also upset about her neighbors’ reflective light and pet birds, took her case to the State Administrative Tribunal and the Supreme Court, both of which ultimately dismissed it and refused her request to appeal, 9News reports.

But one neighbor tells the station he removed the barbecue from his yard in an attempt to appease Carden, who vows she won’t give up her fight. (Read more strange stuff stories.)

