UCSD library celebrates release of new Dr. Seuss book

SAN DIEGO -- UC San Diego's Geisel Library held an event Tuesday to celebrate the release of the newest book by Dr. Seuss.

The book, "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," is the seventh to be released posthumously by the children's author.

The book is based on long-lost sketches and a manuscript that were recovered in 2013. Famous Dr. Seuss characters are featured throughout.

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodor Seuss Geisel, had left the unfinished manuscript in boxes in a closet.

The book was finished by illustrator Andrew Joyner from Australia, who took inspiration from Seuss's original sketches to complete the book.