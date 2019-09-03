× New Navy commanding officer to manage $2 billion in products and services

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest’s newly installed commanding officer will oversee more than 3,100 personnel who manage more than $2 billion annually in products and services such as planning, design and public works.

Capt. Mike Oestereicher is Southwest’s ninth commanding officer since the Navy established the command in August 2005.

He began his two-year tenure on Aug. 30, relieving Capt. Mark Edelson, who had commanded NAVFAC Southwest since September 2017.

The change-of-command ceremony was held aboard the USS Midway Museum.

“It has been a true pleasure to serve with the professionals of NAVFAC Southwest and those on the N4 staff at the Navy Region, certainly the highlight of my career,” Edelson said.

Since being commissioned in the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps in February 1991, Oestereicher has received multiple awards and commendations, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation and the Navy Achievement Medal.

Oestereicher is a submarine combat warfare officer and a qualified nuclear engineer, according to the Navy.

“Team NAVFAC Southwest, I cannot express how excited I am to be able to come `home’ and to continue to work with you to overcome, both the known challenges and the curve balls that will undoubtedly be thrown our way over the next two years,” Oestereicher said. “Your hard work, professionalism and dedication are unsurpassed and I am honored to be your commanding officer.”