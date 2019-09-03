National City makes ban on retail sale of pets official

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. -- National City City Council on Tuesday night took its final step in sealing the deal on a new ordinance banning the retail sale of pets and closing any loopholes in state law.

The ordinance had passed in previous weeks with a 4-to-1 vote and the formal reading Tuesday resulted in the same vote. The only council member in opposition was Vice Mayor Ron Morrison.

David Salinas, owner of National City Puppies -- one of two pet stores in town -- brought along with him a sea of supporters, all dressed in neon shirts and holding neon signs.

"The city council really did an injustice to them and their families because of an ideology that these animal rights activists have that nobody should shop for a puppy out of a pet store," Salinas said.

The opposition has been strong consistently with pet advocates begging city council to pass the ordinance to strengthen an already existing California state law that went into effect January of this year.

"Don’t let them fool you. They don’t have to go out of business all they have to do is comply with law and get the dogs from places that California state has mandated they should come from," said Councilmember Mona Rios.

The California state law also mandates any pet stores to keep records and documentation of where the pets come from to ensure they’re from trustworthy shelters or rescues.

"This ordinance will not impact anybody’s right to purchase any type of puppy of their choice you can go to any reputable breeder you can still buy a dog of your choice this will not impact that in anyway shape or form," said Leslie Davies from Not One Animal Harmed.

The ordinance will go into effect in 30 days.