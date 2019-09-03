Man with bag over head robs gas station at gunpoint

Posted 6:56 AM, September 3, 2019, by

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — A man wearing a felt bag over his head robbed a North County gas station at gunpoint Tuesday, police said.

The robbery happened at a Chevron on Rancho Parkway in Escondido just before 4 a.m. The man was armed with a pistol, which he pointed at the clerk and demanded cash, officers said. He then ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police did not have a detailed description of the robber, saying only that he was heavyset and wearing the bag. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from the incident.

Google Map for coordinates 33.067993 by -117.066455.

