Local pro skater admits selling meth, heroin

ENCINITAS, Calif. — A North County professional skateboarder pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to methamphetamine and heroin trafficking charges.

Prosecutors said 31-year-old Rob Lorfice and his then-girlfriend, 27-year-old Elizabeth Landis, worked together to sell the drugs. During a search of the pro skater’s Encinitas home in 2018, officials said he tried to flush meth and other drugs down a toilet and sink in the house’s master bedroom.

Investigators later found Lorifice and Landis in the bedroom with nearly 200 grams of meth, more than 200 grams of heroin, Roxicodone pills, more than 800 Xanax pills, pot, psychedelic mushrooms and a “yellow powdery substance.” Police also found nearly $17,000 and materials that could be used to weigh, package and sell drugs.

The duo also admitted drug charges stemming two other 2018 searches, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California’s office. Both will be sentenced Nov. 22.

“It’s unfortunate that a public figure who is admired by kids chose to travel down this road,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer. “We have a very big methamphetamine problem in our county right now, plus a nationwide opioid epidemic is raging, and we are going after anyone who sells the poison that is destroying lives and families and communities.”