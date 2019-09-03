× Jury selection starts in Cuba Gooding Jr. sex abuse trial

NEW YORK– Actor Cuba Gooding Jr.’s sex abuse trial is set to begin Tuesday with jury selection in New York City.

Gooding is charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor, and sex abuse in the third degree related to an alleged groping incident in June.

A 29-year-old woman filed a police report claiming Gooding grabbed her breast at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan.

Gooding has denied the claim.

The actor voluntarily surrendered to New York police for questioning in June and was released on his own recognizance.

The woman in the alleged incident told police she was with friends when she was confronted by a male patron whom she described as Gooding, a law enforcement source told CNN.

“The male allegedly groped her breasts,” the source said. “The victim later told cops she protested at the unwanted touching and they argued about the encounter.”

The woman left the bar and called 911 to report the alleged incident, the law enforcement source said, and NYPD Manhattan Special Victims Squad investigated.

Gooding’s attorney has said video footage taken at the bar that night will clear his client.

“There is not a scintilla of criminal culpability that can be attributed to Mr. Cuba Gooding Jr. after I have extensively, with my staff, reviewed the video of almost two hours which reflects the entire event,” Mark Heller told reporters in June.

“I am totally confident that when a jury of Cuba Gooding Jr.’s peers assess all of the exculpatory evidence in this case, that he will be totally exonerated,” Heller added last month.