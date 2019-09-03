× Hot, muggy weather brings chance of thunderstorms

SAN DIEGO — Hot and muggy conditions are expected in most parts of San Diego County Tuesday and thunderstorms will be possible in the mountains and deserts.

A high pressure system lingering over southern California will create a chance of thunderstorms in those two areas each afternoon through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 40 percent in the mountains and 20 percent in the deserts.

Monsoonal moisture will remain in the region until Friday when the high-pressure system is expected to weaken and temperatures will drop through the weekend, forecasters said.

High temperatures Tuesday will be 83 degrees near the coast, 90 inland, 93 in the western valleys, 97 near the foothills, 94 in the mountains and 111 in the deserts.