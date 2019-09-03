Detectives investigating sexual battery in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a report of sexual battery in Imperial Beach.

Around 5 a.m. Tuesday, a woman told authorities that a stranger had broken into her home in the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue and touched her while she slept, according to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“It is believed the suspect entered through the open bedroom window by removing the screen,” the release said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 858-565-5200.

Google Map for coordinates 32.570322 by -117.105738.

