SAN DIEGO — Crews are battling a half-acre brush fire in the City Heights area.

The blaze sparked on a grassy hillside just above the Hollywood Palm Apartments in the 4300 block of Home Avenue, just east of Interstate 805, at 7:46 p.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

No injures have been reported and no structures are threatened, fire officials say.

Homeless encampment sparks 1/2 acre brush fire near apartments just off the 805/Home Ave. Residents say this isn’t the first time this has happened @fox5sandiego #LiveOnFOX5 pic.twitter.com/LZOjhoOYMX — Justina Myers (@JustinaReports) September 4, 2019

