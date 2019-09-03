× Beloved North County school principal dies

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Carrie Geldard, a beloved principal at Discovery Elementary in San Marcos, has died, the school district announced Tuesday.

In a statement to FOX 5, San Marcos Unified said in part:

“Carrie served the San Marcos Unified School District community in a variety of capacities over the last 22 years including teacher, assistant principal, and principal Carrie was fiercely passionate about developing the whole child, while also emphasizing literacy and ensuring that every student was successful and prepared for the future of their dreams.”

The district added that crisis counselors would be at the school and other sites throughout the district to speak with students, staff and community members affected by Geldard’s death.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Carrie’s family, the Discovery Elementary community, and the San Marcos Unified School District community,” the statement said.

The school district did not share further details, asking for privacy.