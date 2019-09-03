2 victims in deadly Escondido crash ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- Two people who died as a result of a crash in Escondido were identified Tuesday.

Eighty-one-year-old Lauro Ordonez of Lemon Grove died early Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. His passenger, 80-year-old Rita Pulido Quintero of Escondido, died moments after the crash.

Authorities say their car was driving down Del Lago Boulevard Monday afternoon when they were hit by a sedan that ran a red light while exiting the freeway.

Two others were injured in the crash. Their conditions were not known.