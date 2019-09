SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A pickup truck crashed into a power pole Monday afternoon in Spring Valley, sparking a power outage for hundreds of people in the area.

The crash involving a Ford F-150 happened at 3:40 p.m. in the 2800 block of Sweetwater Road.

No one was injured in the crash.

Power was estimated to be restored by 10 p.m., according to the San Diego Gas and Electric outage map.

Check back for updates on this developing story.