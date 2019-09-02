Oceanside man killed in collision

SAN DIEGO — An early morning collision within an intersection claimed the life of an Oceanside man Monday.

The accident occurred about 3:35 a.m. within the State Route 76 at East Vista Way intersection, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said.

“A Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on SR-76 broad-sided a Nissan Sentra that was originally traveling westbound and turned from the left-turn lane onto East Vista Way southbound, into the path of the Jeep,” Latulippe said.

The Nissan driver, a 64-year-old Oceanside man, died at the scene. The Jeep driver, a 36-year-old Temecula man, complained of pain but was not seriously injured, officials said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

An on-scene police investigation closed the eastbound lanes at the crash site for approximately two hours. A detour with a short delay was set up to allow vehicles to continue east on SR-76.

Latulippe said the Jeep driver was not impaired by alcohol or drugs. He said the Nissan driver’s sobriety will be determined by the medical examiner.

An investigation into the collision was continuing.