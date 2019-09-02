× Man in critical condition after car crashes into pole

LAKESIDE, Calif. — A man is in the hospital after his car crashed into a pole, firefighters said.

It happened around 7 a.m. Monday on Winter Gardens Drive in Lakeside.

The driver was the only one in the car at the time of the crash.

“It took some time to extricate the patient,” said Chris Downing of the Lakeside Fire Protection District.

Witnesses of the crash said the motor of the car was ejected from the vehicle.

“I was doing some yard work and heard a big bang,” said Adam Clark, who saw the crash. “Parts of the car went flying past me and landed in my front yard.”

According to the Lakeside Fire Protection District, the man is currently in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.