× Man drowns in Oceanside during family beach trip

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An investigation was continuing Monday into the death of a man who drowned in Oceanside on Sunday during a family beach trip, the Oceanside Police Department said.

A 31-year-old Victorville man was reported missing by his family after he had not returned from a swim near lifeguard tower 4 for several hours. At about 9 p.m., passersby reported seeing an unconscious man in waters about a half-mile away from where the man had been swimming, Oceanside Police Sgt. Ronnie Harper said.

The man did not respond to treatment from first responders and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed it was the same man they had been searching for earlier.