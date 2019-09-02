Labor Day closures in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — All city administrative offices and libraries in San Diego are closed Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

There will be a one-day delay for curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste.

Parking meters are not being enforced; however, time restrictions for yellow, red, white and blue zones are being enforced.

Parks & Recreation golf courses and starter booths will be open normal hours. However, holiday rates apply.

The following skate parks will be open with regular business hours: Bill and Maxine Wilson Skate Park, Carmel Valley Skate Park, Charles L. Lewis III Memorial Skate Park, Rancho Penasquitos Skate Park, Robb Field Skate Park, City Heights Skate Park and Linda Vista Skate Park.

All public buildings in Balboa Park are closed including the Activity Center, the Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, the Municipal Gym and the War Memorial Building.

All city recreation centers and city pools are closed, as well as the Tecolote Nature Center.

Public safety police and fire emergency crews will not be impacted. Individuals needing help with domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657.