× Flash flood warning, potential for mudslides in parts of the county

SAN DIEGO — The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for parts of the county.

The warning is in effect starting at 10 AM Monday through the evening.

The flash flood watch is for San Diego County deserts and mountains.

Rainfall rates today could exceed flash flood thresholds, the NWS added. Runoff caused by very intense but brief rainfall can gather in small streets and urban surfaces.

There is also a risk of mudslides in steep terrain and in burn areas.