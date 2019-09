LAKESIDE, Calif. — The driver of a Jeep was hospitalized Monday after plummeting down an embankment in Lakeside.

The driver lost control of the tan Jeep Cherokee at about 7:35 a.m. while going eastbound on Interstate 8 near the Lake Jennings Park exit and went over the side of an embankment, a CHP dispatcher said.

The victim was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries, but no further information was released.