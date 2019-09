SAN DIEGO — Five people were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation Monday afternoon after a boat fire in San Diego Bay, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Harbor police said in a tweet that a possible electrical fire sparked in the engine compartment.

Three people were on board the boat, and none of the injuries were serious, Harbor police added.

Working hand in hand with @SDFD to keep San Diego Bay safe. Our boats responded to a #boatfire where three boaters experienced a possible electrical fire in their engine compartment. Luckily no one was seriously hurt. pic.twitter.com/noA7nK58gK — Port of San Diego Harbor PD (@PortSDHPD) September 2, 2019