71 people arrested for DUI over Labor Day Weekend

SAN DIEGO — Seventy-one people, the same as a year ago, were arrested in San Diego County on suspicion of driving under the influence from the start of the Labor Day holiday weekend at 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

There was one fatality in the county reported by the CHP thus far this year, the same as in 2018.

Statewide, there were 980 arrests made for suspicion of DUI, 11 more than the 969 reported in 2018, according to a CHP press release.

Nineteen fatalities were reported during the same time period both this year and last year in California.

The CHP investigates all crashes on freeways and on all roads in unincorporated areas.