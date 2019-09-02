34 feared dead, 5 rescued after boat catches fire near Santa Cruz Island, according to officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VENTURA, Calif -- 34 people are feared dead and 5 people were rescued after a dive boat went up in flames off the Ventura County coast early Monday morning, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Initial reports said the U.S. Coast Guard had launched multiple rescue assets in conjunction with local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress on a boat near Santa Cruz Island around around 4 a.m.

Later reports said the 75-foot vessel was on fire, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The boat, dubbed "Conception," is based out of Santa Barbara Harbor, according to harbor patrol officer Nathan Alldredge.

According to Truth Aquatics website, which conducts boat charters, Conception left Saturday on a three-day cruise and was scheduled to return today.

The Ventura County Fire Department said 34 people died, but the U.S. Coast Guard, which first reported the incident, has not confirmed any fatalities, according to KTLA.

Rescue efforts were still underway to evacuate remaining on-board passengers as of 6:13 a.m., the USCG tweeted.

