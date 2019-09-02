1 dead, 3 injured in Escondido crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- One person was killed and three others were injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in Escondido.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on Del Lago Boulevard, an access road above Interstate 15. Escondido police say one car exited the freeway at a high rate of speed and entered the intersection, hitting a car traveling westbound on Del Lago Boulevard.

Northbound and southbound Del Lago HOV off-ramps were closed, according to Caltrans.

#BREAKING Escondido Police confirm that 1 person was killed in a multi car crash.

