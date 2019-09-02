1 dead, 3 injured in Escondido crash

Posted 5:03 PM, September 2, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:23PM, September 2, 2019

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- One person was killed and three others were injured Monday afternoon in a two-car crash in Escondido.

The collision happened around 3:30 p.m. on Del Lago Boulevard, an access road above Interstate 15. Escondido police say one car exited the freeway at a high rate of speed and entered the intersection, hitting a car traveling westbound on Del Lago Boulevard.

Northbound and southbound Del Lago HOV off-ramps were closed, according to Caltrans.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

