Woman dies while swimming in Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO — A woman died in the water off Mission Bay, a lifeguard official said Sunday.

The incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Lifeguards said the 73-year-old woman, who was known to swim in Mission Bay almost weekly, appeared to not be swimming in a straight line like she usually does, according to Lt. Andy Lerum with San Diego Lifeguard Services.

“Lifeguards swam out and brought her to shore and performed CPR,” Lerum said. “She had some sort of heart issue. The medics were working on her for quite some time.”

She died before she could be taken to a hospital, he said.

Lifeguards were kept busy Saturday elsewhere along San Diego County beaches, Lerum said. “We had a pretty busy day, but it was manageable. There were the usual number of rip currents, but they were pretty mild.”

Crowds from Ocean Beach to Blacks Beach were estimated at around 100,000, he said. Lifeguards performed 12 rescues, which was pretty low for a Saturday, he said. Medical aid was given to 36 people and there were more than 6,000 preventive acts performed, which include separating swimmers and surfers, moving swimmers away from rip currents and issuing alcohol citations.