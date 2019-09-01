Water rates rise nearly 6.5%

SAN DIEGO — Water rates within the city of San Diego will increase nearly 6.5% Sunday to pay for improvements to water reliability and infrastructure improvements.

The rate hike includes a 1.46% increase from the San Diego County Water Authority and a 4.82% increase by the city of San Diego, totaling 6.28%. The city’s rate increase was approved in 2015 after the completion of its Cost of Service Study regarding water services. The city will complete its next COSS next year.

The new rates will only affect future bills and the city’s old water rates will apply for billing periods prior to Sept. 1. According to the city, water customers who live in a single-family home and use about 9,000 gallons of water each month will pay an additional $5.58 each month with the new rates. Expenses for individual usage levels will vary.

Residents in need of financial assistance to pay their water bill can inquire about the city’s H2O SD bill payment assistance program at sandiego.gov/public-utilities/customer-service/h2osd. The city also offers tips on how to save and reduce water usage at sandiego.gov/public-utilities.