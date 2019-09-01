Streets flooded by water main break in North Park

Posted 11:57 AM, September 1, 2019

SAN DIEGO — City crews were working Sunday to clean up mud left behind by flooding caused by a water main break in North Park, officials said.

Police rescued a man whose red Pontiac became trapped in knee-high flooding on Pershing Drive.

The water main break happened about 4 a.m. near Polk Avenue and Utah Street, city spokesman Arian Collins said. A 30-inch diameter cast-iron water pipe broke, causing flooding in the area. Water was shut off by 6:30 a.m.

The city was working to replace 70 miles of older cast-iron water pipes and this particular pipe was scheduled to be replaced in October, Collins said.

Police said city crews should be finished cleaning up the mud by about 11:30 a.m. to allow traffic to resume.

