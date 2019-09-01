× Sand artists compete at 8th annual Sand Sculpting Challenge

SAN DIEGO — The eighth annual U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge and Dimensional Art Expo began Saturday along Broadway Pier.

The three-day event features a dozen of the best sand sculptors in the world, including artists from the U.S., the Netherlands, Canada, Russia and South Korea. Each sculpture weighs upwards of 10 tons once completed, according to event organizers.

Roughly 300 tons of sand were dumped on the pier Monday to prepare for the event, which generates about $2 million in revenue for the city each year. In addition to works from solo sculptors and teams of sculptors, the Sand Sculpting Challenge will feature more than 1,000 works of art for sale, live music, food trucks and vendors and more.

Half of event proceeds will support e3 Civic High School, the San Diego School for Creative and Performing Arts, the San Diego Padres Foundation, Arts for Learning and the Maritime Museum’s Children’s Education Programs. Event tickets can be purchased online at ussandsculpting.com. The Sand Sculpting Challenge begins at 9 a.m. all three days.