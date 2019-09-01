Crews extinguish fire in Encanto home

SAN DIEGO — A home in the Encanto neighborhood briefly caught fire Sunday evening, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, officials received a call about a fire at 8:25 p.m. along the 100 block of Treewood Street.

Crews arrived at the house and saw smoke coming from the roof. Firefighters quickly discovered the fire was burning in a front room in the house and were able to extinguish the flames within a few minutes before the fire spread to additional rooms.

One person suffered from smoke inhalation and was treated. Firefighters said the home experienced no structural damage.

Officials said the fire appeared to have started by a burning candle but were continuing to investigate.