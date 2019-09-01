Man dies of apparent drug overdose in Scripps Ranch home

SAN DIEGO — Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man from an apparent drug overdose inside his home in the Scripps Ranch community of San Diego, a police lieutenant said Sunday.

Officers were sent to the residence at 10330 Ridgewater Lane a little after 8:30 p.m. Saturday when a woman told police that she was unable to contact her friend and was concerned about his welfare, San Diego Police Lt. Martha Sainz said.

“Officers arrived on scene and entered the home. They found the body of a deceased male inside,” Sainz said. “It appeared to be an overdose.”

However, the preliminary investigation resulted in “many unanswered questions, prompting the Homicide Unit to respond,” she added. Detectives will be working with the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the death was urged to call 619-531-2293.